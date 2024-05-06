New name, identity to take PE Gilbert & Sullivan Society into the future
With a history of 92 years in the performing arts in Nelson Mandela Bay, the Port Elizabeth Gilbert & Sullivan Society has rebranded, changing its logo and name to Impact Community Theatre Company (ICTC).
The journey towards the name change started three years ago and ended last week when the group’s new identity was launched at the Savoy Theatre...
