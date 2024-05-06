Grant recipients left desperate at Zwide Sassa office
Zwide resident Asanda Mcanyangwa has been trying for the past two months to resolve a dispute over her blocked R350 social grant, but the absence of an officer responsible for processing social relief of distress claims at the SA Social Security Agency office in Zwide has left her desperate.
Mcanyangwa, 39, who was at the Sassa office in Koyana Road on Friday, was turned away again...
