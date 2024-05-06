Conservation running stable at East Cape wildlife park as cheetah mother re-collared
Cheetah conservation continues on a stable path at Mountain Zebra National Park (MZNP) as the once-critically endangered animal in SA is safeguarded through innovative means.
A tranquil, rugged terrain near Nxuba (formerly Cradock), the park is home to a catalogue of wildlife, enjoyed by 23,000 visitors during the 2022/2023 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.