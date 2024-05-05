Ebubeleni Fashion Week rebranded to incorporate whole province
The Ebubeleni Fashion Week has rebranded to encompass its more inclusive, innovative and enthralling offering for 2024 through the introduction of the aptly named Eastern Cape Fashion Week.
The rebranding signifies the start of an event with a bigger pool of designers, workshops and artistic flare, as entries are now open to fashion designers from across the province to participate in the show in August...
