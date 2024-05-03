Zuma seeks recusal of five 'tainted' ConCourt justices in IEC case
“The manufactured crisis, emergency, general panic and pandemonium caused by the candidature of Mr Zuma for parliament is mainly of a political rather than of a legal nature,” says Zuma's attorney
Former president Jacob Zuma has counter-applied to the Constitutional Court for the recusal of five of its justices in his battle with the Electoral Commission (IEC) over whether he is eligible to stand for parliament.
The justices his legal team want recused are Mbuyiseli Madlanga, Stevan Majiedt, Nonkosi Mhlantla, Leona Theron and Zukisa Tshiqi. The recusal of this number would leave the court inquorate and unable to hear the case...
