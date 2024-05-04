Patriotic Alliance partners with NPO to educate vulnerable children about kidnappings
The Patriotic Alliance in Nelson Mandela Bay has partnered with nonprofit organisation Missing They Wrote to educate young children about child kidnappings and how to stay safe.
The joint programme was inspired by the story of Joslyn Smith who disappeared from outside her Saldanha Bay home on February 19...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.