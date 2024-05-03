A Durban actor arrested in an international crackdown on online predators has been denied bail.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the 58-year-old actor appeared in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
His arrest is part of a joint operation between SAPS’ serial and electronic crime investigations unit and the US homeland department. The operation has so far resulted in the arrests of 13 people.
He was arrested at his Glenwood flat last Tuesday and police seized images and chats allegedly about information relating to boys available for sexual favours for R2,500 and a willing buyer having a choice to drug them.
The matter, which was held in camera to allow police to continue their investigations, has been postponed to June 3.
Police also arrested a 62-year-old man on April 24 and seized thousands of child porn images and videos. They allegedly found images of children being sexually abused on his device.
During the operation, social development helped remove children aged six and four months living on the same property.
Witnesses said police spent more than an hour with the actor at his flat before he was arrested.
The SAPS previously confirmed 27 people had been identified in South Africa in a joint SAPS and US homeland investigation and were being arrested separately.
TimesLIVE
Durban actor arrested in international child porn ring investigation denied bail
Image: SAPS
TimesLIVE
