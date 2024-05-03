AKA, Tibz murder accused to know outcome of bail application on May 15

Senior state prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba has maintained that the alleged mastermind in the murder of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, Mziwethemba Gwabeni, has failed to show that the distribution of money paid into his bank account was legitimate.
Gcaba was making closing arguments in the bail applications of five men accused of the murders of Forbes and his friend chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in the Durban magistrate's court on Friday.
The five are Lindokuhle Mkhwanazi, Lindani Ndimande, Siyanda Myeza, Gwabeni and Lindokuhle Ndimande. Two other accused, brothers Siyabonga Ndimande and Malusi Ndimande, are awaiting extradition in Eswatini.
It emerged during their bail applications that R800,000 was paid into the bank account of Gwabeni, 36, a day after AKA and Motsoane were murdered last year. Gwabeni then transferred R665,000 to the other accused and the two brothers in Eswatini — but excluding Myeza.
“It is important that none of the bail applicants had mentioned the services that were rendered,” Gcaba said.
He questioned why the accused had received the same amount of money from Gwabeni at the same time.
“We are told Gwabeni had owed [them] money for some time. Why pay them now? This does not make any sense,” said Gcaba.
Gcaba said though the state wished the issue of the extradition of the two siblings would be fast-tracked, there was nothing that prevented the state from prosecuting the accused in South Africa.
“We would have loved to prosecute all of the accused at the same time but in eventuality we can deal with the pair at a later stage as the case is not solely dependent on them,” said Gcaba.
Gcaba said though Myeza was not present during the murders, evidence showed he supplied the two firearms used to commit the offences.
“Myeza’s role starts and ends as a supplier. He keeps the firearms,” said Gcaba.
Magistrate Vincent Hlatshwayo is expected to give his ruling on the bail applications on May 15.
