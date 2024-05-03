News

End in sight for KwaNobuhle power outages

Repairs after major cable fault set to be completed by Sunday, says municipality

By Andisa Bonani - 03 May 2024

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has vowed to end load reduction in KwaNobuhle by Sunday.

The area started experiencing frequent blackouts on April 10 after a major cable fault at the Mabandla substation...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read