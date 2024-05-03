Mpumalanga police have rescued two people hijacked and kidnapped by assailants near Hazyview.
Police spokesperson Col Donald Mdhluli said the victims were grabbed at a primary school in Nyongane after they had attended a meeting on Workers' Day.
One of the attendees had a mechanical problem with his car and others were trying to assist him. At about 5.40pm three armed suspects held them up at gunpoint.
They forced two people into the boot of two VW Polos and drove away.
“Later that night, the two victims were safely located and the two vehicles were found abandoned.
“The police are in pursuit of the suspects and anyone who knows their whereabouts is urged to call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or send information via the MYSAPSapp. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous.”
TimesLIVE
Cops trace hijack victims forced into car boots within hours of abduction
Image: SAPS
