WATCH LIVE | AKA and Tibz murder accused bail application continues

By TimesLIVE - 02 May 2024

The bail application of five men accused of murdering hip-hop star Kieran “AKA” Forbes and his friend, chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, is continuing in the Durban magistrate's court on Thursday.

The state, which is opposing bail, and the defence will make closing arguments.

