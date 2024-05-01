New approach for community work programme
The department of co-operative governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) aims to transform its community work programme into a talent pipeline geared towards nurturing technical and artisanal skills to meet the job market demands.
Cogta deputy minister Zolile Burns-Ncamashe, said on Tuesday the aim was to repurpose the programme as a sustainable intervention in the unemployment crisis...
