Murdered Cosas Two anti-apartheid activists Mtimkhulu and Madaka honoured with national orders

By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 May 2024

Four decades after being brutally murdered by security police, Cosas Two activists Siphiwo Mtimkhulu and Topsy Madaka were honoured with national orders in Tshwane on Tuesday.

Madaka and Mtimkhulu were bestowed with the Order of Luthuli in Gold by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Tuesday’s ceremony...

