News

R4.6m cash and expensive watches confiscated in Claremont, Cape Town

30 April 2024
Phathu Luvhengo
Journalist
A 34-year-old man is in custody after police confiscated expensive watches and R4.6m in cash in Cape Town. Stock photo.
A 34-year-old man is in custody after police confiscated expensive watches and R4.6m in cash in Cape Town. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN

Western Cape police confiscated R4.6m in cash and expensive watches in an upmarket Cape Town suburb over the weekend. 

This after police descended at the premises as part of investigations into organised crime. 

"The investigations teams had earlier arrested a 34-year-old suspect for defeating the ends of justice. With the investigation unfolding, the suspect was also charged with possession of presumably stolen property," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa. 

The suspect was expected to appear in the Bellville magistrate's court.

Police did not rule out the possibility of adding more charges as investigations continue. 

"In the house located in Claremont and linked to a suspect in custody for other serious offences emanating from ongoing major investigations, the cash seized was found in a concealed storeroom in travel cases with 16 high-end watches and empty 9mm pistol cases," said Potelwa. 

The investigation continues to determine the origins of the money and items seized. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A bittersweet journey of achievement and loss
KZN heavy rain rips up roads in south coast town

Most Read