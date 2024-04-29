Dr Sam Motsuenyane, one of the founders in 1964 of the largest and best-known African business organisation, the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce, died on Monday. He was 97.
“Dr Motsuenyane peacefully departed this morning, leaving behind a profound impact on South Africa's business landscape,” Public Interest SA said in a statement.
It described Motsuenyane as a stalwart in entrepreneurship and ethical business practices.
Public Interest SA said throughout his illustrious career, Motsuenyane was a beacon of integrity and innovation, championing ethical entrepreneurship and social responsibility.
His unwavering commitment to excellence and ethical conduct served as an inspiration to countless individuals and organisations across the nation and the continent, it said.
“As the sun sets on Ntate Motsuenyane's earthly journey, we find solace in the knowledge that his legacy will continue to shape the future of entrepreneurship in South Africa,” said Tebogo Khaas, chair of Public Interest SA and chief entrepreneur at the Institute of Chartered Entrepreneurs.
The Dr Sam Motsuenyane Foundation, of which he was patron, said Motsuenyane played a significant role in the development of black business in the country.
It said he was in the leadership of Nafcoc that conceived the birth of the African Bank.
“Through their perseverance and passion to be economically self-sufficient, they were able to mobilise black communities to contribute towards the R1m that was required to capitalise the bank for it to open its first branch in Ga-Rankuwa in 1975,” the foundation said.
Motsuenyane retired from Nafcoc in 1992 and joined parliament where he was appointed leader of the house of senate and later the first ambassador to Saudi Arabia from 1996 to 2000.
He was also accredited as an ambassador to Oman, Yemen, Kuwait and Bahrain.
TimesLIVE
Nafcoc co-founder Sam Motsuenyane dies at age 97
Public Interest SA described Motsuenyane as a stalwart in entrepreneurship and ethical business practices.
Image: Antonio Muchave
TimesLIVE
