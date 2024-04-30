Heavy police presence at suspected gang member’s trial
Retaliation feared after triple murder linked to Claudio Calvert’s case
The trial of a suspected gangster had to be moved to a bigger courtroom at the Gqeberha high court on Monday to accommodate the number of heavily armed police officials in attendance.
Members of the anti-gang unit (AGU), armed with firearms and wearing bulletproof vests, attended the court appearance of murder accused Claudio Calvert, anticipating possible retaliation following a triple murder two weeks ago believed to be linked to the man’s case...
