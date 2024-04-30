Emilio Hutchinson’s death highlights Nelson Mandela Bay’s crime crisis — Steenhuisen
The tragic tale of three-year-old Emilio Hutchinson, who lost his life in a home invasion on April 16, underscores the audacity of criminals in Nelson Mandela Bay, DA leader John Steenhuisen said in the city on Tuesday.
The shooting shed light on the escalating problem that had earned the city the dubious distinction of being ranked ninth among the most dangerous cities in the world, he said...
