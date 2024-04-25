A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, says two “suspicious people” visited his house on Wednesday and he believes they intended to harm or kill him.
Before the day's proceeding concluded in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng addressed the court on the incident reported by Mngomezulu in his chambers.
“There is a disturbing message I received from Mr Mngomezulu, which I suspect arises from the fact that he is counsel in this matter. It appears that two people visited his home in the morning. Very suspicious movements and people. Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mngomezulu, the dog barked,” he said.
“These two people, unknown to him, were behaving suspiciously. Mngomezulu says he suspects they were out to harm him or kill him because this is what happens in South Africa.”
Mokgoatlheng said as an officer of the court Mngomezulu deserved protection from the police.
“Mngomezulu, maybe you should lay a charge with the police so that it is realised that you are being assailed when you are performing your job as an officer of this court.”
Defence lawyer in Senzo Meyiwa murder case believes his life is in danger
Reporter
Image: Thulani Mbele
A defence lawyer in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, advocate Thulani Mngomezulu, says two “suspicious people” visited his house on Wednesday and he believes they intended to harm or kill him.
Before the day's proceeding concluded in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday, judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng addressed the court on the incident reported by Mngomezulu in his chambers.
“There is a disturbing message I received from Mr Mngomezulu, which I suspect arises from the fact that he is counsel in this matter. It appears that two people visited his home in the morning. Very suspicious movements and people. Fortunately when they wanted to enter the premises of Mngomezulu, the dog barked,” he said.
“These two people, unknown to him, were behaving suspiciously. Mngomezulu says he suspects they were out to harm him or kill him because this is what happens in South Africa.”
Mokgoatlheng said as an officer of the court Mngomezulu deserved protection from the police.
“Mngomezulu, maybe you should lay a charge with the police so that it is realised that you are being assailed when you are performing your job as an officer of this court.”
Mngomezulu also told the court about a radio interview on Tuesday in which music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala challenged his competence.
“He said I lack competence and don't know why I am drawing him in this court,” he said.
Mokgoatlheng declined to comment on that.
Twala is a possible witness in the trial. His son Longwe is one of the people who were in the Vosloorus house when Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014. The veteran music producer went to the hospital after being called by an upset Kelly Khumalo, the singer who had dated the footballer.
Mngomezulu represents Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, who allegedly confessed to Meyiwa's murder.
On Tuesday, Mngomezulu, who was cross-examining one of the investigators of the murder case, Sgt Batho Mogola, said the investigation into the case is “far from the truth”.
He alleged the evidence was “cooked up” and the shooter is not among the five men on trial. He suggested an alternative scenario — that Meyiwa was killed when a shot was fired from a gun in Longwe Twala's possession during an argument with his then-girlfriend Zandile Khumalo.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News