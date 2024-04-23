Bitou submits strategic plan to transport minister
The Bitou municipality has submitted a five-year strategy plan to the transport minister to tackle several issues relating to roads and services in the region.
Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga visited the Garden Route on Thursday to inspect a Sanral road construction project in the area and to hand over bicycles to two needy Plettenberg Bay pupils...
