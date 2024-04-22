The scourge of youth unemployment
Five-million young people without jobs, as SA gears up to celebrate 30 years of democracy
Anitha Peter, a petite and soft-spoken 31-year-old woman from Kwazakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay, has never had a job.
Though she matriculated in 2010 from Woolhope Secondary School and went on to obtain a safety in society qualification from a TVET college along with a couple of short courses in early childhood development, she has yet to earn a steady income over the last decade, other than a three-month stint cleaning a nearby park. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.