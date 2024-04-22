News

The scourge of youth unemployment

Five-million young people without jobs, as SA gears up to celebrate 30 years of democracy

By Nomazima Nkosi - 22 April 2024

Anitha Peter, a petite and soft-spoken 31-year-old woman from Kwazakhele in Nelson Mandela Bay, has never had a job.

Though she matriculated in 2010 from Woolhope Secondary School and went on to obtain a safety in society qualification from a TVET college along with a couple of short courses in early childhood development, she has yet to  earn a steady income over the last decade, other than a three-month stint cleaning a nearby park. ..

