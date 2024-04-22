The trial of Shaun Naicker, accused of killing his girlfriend Nivashni Naidoo by setting her alight at their Wareham Place flat in Phoenix, is expected to get under way this week.
Naicker, 38, appeared in the Durban high court on Monday before acting judge Kevin Gounden.
The case adjourned for a day after his new legal aid attorney Musa Chiliza asked the court for time to consult him. This was not opposed by prosecutor advocate Thabani Buthelezi.
Naicker is charged with attempted murder, murder, arson and theft.
In the indictment, the state said Naicker lived with Naidoo and her 12-year-old son on the second floor of the building.
On Saturday, June 26 2021, an allegedly intoxicated Naicker was arguing with her. He left the flat but returned in the early hours of the morning when he is alleged to have repeatedly assaulted Naidoo with an iron bar. This left her hospitalised.
On May 9 2022, Naicker is alleged to have set their flat on fire using an accelerant. He is also accused of stealing Naidoo’s VW Polo 6 TSI, Samsung S21 cellphones, Samsung galaxy A2 tablet, Huawei cellphone and other items, including jewellery and sunglasses.
Naidoo died in the fire.
Buthelezi said the state's witnesses are available to testify when the case resumes on Tuesday.
Phoenix man accused of girlfriend's fiery death secures new legal rep
Image: Mfundo Mkhize
