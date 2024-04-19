Suspected counterfeit food, electricity theft uncovered during Bay blitz
Suspected counterfeit food, expired consumables, electricity theft, alleged undocumented workers and illegal dumping of rubbish.
These were some of the discoveries made by Nelson Mandela Bay officials during a spaza shop blitz in Kwazakhele on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.