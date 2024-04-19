A Free State school teacher accused of raping a matric pupil has been granted R3,000 bail after his unopposed application.
The teacher, 28, is accused of raping the pupil from Hentie Cilliers High School, where he works.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on the day of the incident, the teacher allegedly met the 17-year-old in town at a butchery and invited him to his house.
“When they arrived at his home, the teacher allegedly raped the pupil. The incident was reported to the authorities after the pupil refused to attend school while his parents sought help,” Senokoatsane said.
The teacher was arrested and charged with rape.
The Virginia magistrate’s court granted unopposed bail with conditions.
The case has been postponed to May 21 while investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Free State teacher accused of raping grade 12 pupil granted R3k bail
Reporter
Image: 123RF/tinnakornlek
A Free State school teacher accused of raping a matric pupil has been granted R3,000 bail after his unopposed application.
The teacher, 28, is accused of raping the pupil from Hentie Cilliers High School, where he works.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mojalefa Senokoatsane said on the day of the incident, the teacher allegedly met the 17-year-old in town at a butchery and invited him to his house.
“When they arrived at his home, the teacher allegedly raped the pupil. The incident was reported to the authorities after the pupil refused to attend school while his parents sought help,” Senokoatsane said.
The teacher was arrested and charged with rape.
The Virginia magistrate’s court granted unopposed bail with conditions.
The case has been postponed to May 21 while investigations continue.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News