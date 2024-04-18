Pearson High’s musical show keeps focus on SA heritage
Music lovers and aspiring thespians are in for a treat this April as some of Nelson Mandela Bay's most talented pupils take to the stage for Pearson High School's uniquely South African musical showcase aptly named “HomeTalk”.
The upcoming production, running from April 23 to April 27, features a captivating showcase of home-grown hit songs performed by the schools talented music pupils...
