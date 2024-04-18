PE Bowling Club on a roll
Historic St George’s institution is pulling in a new generation of bowlers and helping to resurrect Gqeberha’s flagship park
Fancy a festive spot of lawn bowls?
The stately sport is not just for the elderly and it is the centrepiece of a fun new initiative, open to everyone, to rejuvenate the historic Port Elizabeth Bowling Club and Gqeberha’s much-loved but long-abused St George’s Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.