Hand-held ultrasound machines unveiled in Nelson Mandela Bay
Mobile, non-invasive devices are powerful diagnostic tools capable of rapidly detecting complications in pregnant women
Fifty new ultrasound machines, capable of rapidly detecting complications in pregnant women and therefore potentially saving lives, are being rolled out in Nelson Mandela Bay with the aim of eventually servicing all districts in the Eastern Cape.
The rechargeable, nifty hand-held machines are being introduced as part of a project funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation...
