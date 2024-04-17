Businessman in Fort Hare's corruption case out on R50,000 bail

“The accused were arrested at the Easter weekend by the police national task team investigating criminality at UFH which has resulted in murders and attempted murders.”
Tyali said the 21, nine of whom were UFH employees, and the rest service providers and their companies, are accused of having colluded by giving each other tender contracts at the university in return for gratifications.
“The total amount of funds paid by the university to the service providers is more than R172m, with the bulk of it allegedly finding its way into the pockets of the accused university employees. The conclusion of these tenders was allegedly preceded by violent acts at UFH.”
The accused in the corruption case, along with five business entities, namely EL Reign Pty Ltd, Tarlec Security Solutions CC, BCHC Incorporated, Horizon Forensics Pty Ltd and Pentagon Group Pty Ltd, will be back in court on May 9.
Tyali said Plaatjies is charged in a separate matter, with nine other people, for the murder of UFH fleet manager Petrus Roets and the university vice-chancellor’s bodyguard Richard Vesele, the attempted murder of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhele Buhlungu and deputy VC Renuka Vithal, as well as corruption. They are due to appear in the Bhisho high court on October 8. All but one of the accused remain in custody after they were denied bail.
Businessman Justin Peter King has been added as the 21st accused in the University of Fort Hare (UFH) fraud and corruption case.
He was released on R50,000 bail by the Alice magistrate’s court, sitting in Dimbaza, on Wednesday.
“King is alleged to have used his cash loan business to provide cash payment gratifications to UFH staff,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.
He said the bail application of Terrence Joubert and Anwar Khan is proceeding and will be back in court on Friday for judgment. One of the accused, Isaac Plaatjies, has abandoned bail.
Sarga Burger, Gosain van der Haar, Anna Smith, Paul Tladi, Lucrecia Davids, Mbulelo Gingcana, Nkateko Mawila, Nozuko Mabombo, Thamsanqa Sonjica, Craig Retief, Bradley Conradie and Nthabiseng Makhoba were released on R50,000 bail each last week.
