The Mpophomeni area has been plagued by rampant theft of electricity. This has become more organised over the years. Pappas alleged a recent police raid on Buthelezi's house led to three transformers being found. One was allegedly linked to Eskom, which Pappas said the power utility confirmed in an affidavit.
“This shows there is an organised syndicate dealing with it. This has been revealed through social media posts. The comments point to a very long history of abuse,” Pappas said.
He said the DA had roped in a team of private investigators to assist the police in solving the murder and they were hopeful an arrest would be made.
“I want the same justice for all the killed councillors in KZN, regardless of the political parties and families in particular. I think that you only get that justice when you apply political pressure.”
TimesLIVE
Pappas believes net is tightening around killers of DA councillor Nhlalayenza Ndlovu
Image: Supplied
uMngeni mayor Chris Pappas believes police are close to finding the killers of the local council's chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu who was gunned down at his Mpophomeni home in December.
While no arrests have been made in connection with the DA councillor's killing, Pappas suggested Zwelithini Buthelezi, a man wanted in connection with another political killing in KwaZulu-Natal, could point the police in the right direction.
Image: Supplied/ SAPS
Buthelezi is an induna under the Nxamalala tribal authority in Mpophomeni.
Pappas was speaking after the national intervention unit issued a warrant of arrest for Buthelezi, who is being sought for a politically-related killing which happened in the iMpendle area.
Pappas said he was “certain that [Buthelezi's case] is linked in one way or another” to Ndlovu's.
Buthelezi was reportedly last seen in uMthatha in the Eastern Cape on April 3.
He was supposed to have made a court appearance on an unrelated matter but was a no-show.
Without detailing how he thought Buthelezi could aid the police's investigation into Ndlovu's killing, Pappas recalled how during a press briefing called by the municipality in the wake of Ndlovu’s death, the DA had been unequivocal in stating that they knew the origins of the hit.
“It seems like my thoughts are now coming to fruition,” said Pappas.
