Two pupils who drowned in the Hennops River near Centurion on Monday afternoon were attending a discipline camp held by NGO Rising Stars Generation in Pretoria, the Gauteng education department said.
The department said after activities had been concluded on Monday afternoon, one of the pupils from Daveyton Skills School suddenly ran towards the river close to the campsite entrance. A second pupil followed in an attempt to bring him back.
“It is further alleged that the learner who ran off jumped into the river, prompting the second learner to try to rescue him. However, both learners unfortunately drowned as a result,” Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.
He said the incident was reported to the Tshwane emergency medical services and police recovered their bodies.
“We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate deaths of our learners during a school excursion,” Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said.
Education MEC sends condolences to families of boys who drowned in Hennops River
Image: City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department.
