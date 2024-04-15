“It was considered vital not to pre-empt the investigation initiated after Itac became aware of the compromise. The type of information held on Itac’s servers includes personal information relating to Itac’s employees, service providers, importers, exporters and other stakeholders.”
Import tariff body Itac was targeted in ransomware attack
The International Trade Administration Commission (Itac) announced on Monday it experienced a cyber security attack at the beginning of the year when its files were encrypted and users were locked out of the system.
Itac said on Monday the ransomware attack happened on January 2. Ransomware is malicious software designed to block a user’s access to an information system until money is paid to allow access again.
“Itac suffered a ransomware attack in which malicious actors encrypted Itac’s files and locked users out of the system and demanded a ransom payment in exchange for restoring access or decrypting their files,” the commission said.
It delayed publishing the notice because of the need for an investigation into the attack and to restore the integrity of its information systems.
“It was considered vital not to pre-empt the investigation initiated after Itac became aware of the compromise. The type of information held on Itac’s servers includes personal information relating to Itac’s employees, service providers, importers, exporters and other stakeholders.”
Itac said after it was made aware of the attack it took steps to contain the fallout by shutting down affected servers, upgrading its firewall and antivirus measures and commissioning a forensic probe.
“We will continue to enhance data privacy and protection measures such as implementing and increasing encryption and multi-factor authentication and any additional technological measures our forensic service provider recommends to address new risks to personal information.”
Itac said there was a chance the compromise may have affected stakeholders and the hacker may have accessed, and extracted, personal information stakeholders submitted to Itac.
The commission urged stakeholders to remain vigilant.
