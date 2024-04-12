News

R18.9bn in earnings for Coega special economic zone investors

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 12 April 2024

Investors in Coega’s special economic zone (SEZ) earned R18.9bn in income for the 2022/2023 financial year.

This is an annualised increase of 15.9% on the R14.3bn investors made in the 2020/2021 financial year...

