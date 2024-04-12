News

Jazz legend to celebrate birthday with charity event

By Simtembile Mgidi - 12 April 2024

Emphasising the need to shine the spotlight on others occasionally, internationally renowned Gqeberha jazz musician Dumza Maswana will host a charity-driven birthday party for himself in the city on Sunday.

Maswana will perform at The Music Kitchen in Newton Park — and as a present to himself he has asked the audience to bring donations for a children’s home...

