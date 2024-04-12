Five arrested for serious crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay

Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in violent crimes in Nelson Mandela Bay, including murder, attempted murder, house robbery and mob justice.
In the first incident, on Sunday last week at about 2pm, Kabega Park police responded to a murder at a smallholding in Cape Road, St Albans.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Sipho Dyantjies, 43, was accused of stealing copper cables from the property after he was found in bushes with a bag containing cables.
“He was assaulted and left in his room on the same property,” Janse van Rensburg said, adding that Dyantjies later died of his injuries.
Three suspects were arrested and charged with Dyantjies’ murder.
The accused, aged between 22 and 42, appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Wednesday, where they were each released on bail of R1,500.
In another incident, at about 3.15pm on Monday, in Mabopa Street, Kwazakhele, a man was seated inside his car when he was confronted by about five suspects.
Janse van Rensburg said the man was forced into his house, along with a second victim.
“They were both forced into a flat and assaulted.
“The suspects demanded firearms and during a scuffle, one victim was shot in the left thigh.
“The suspects then fled in the complainant’s vehicle, an Opel Corsa.”
She said on Tuesday, at about 2am, Kwazakhele police officers spotted the vehicle in Joe Slovo and gave chase.
“Three suspects jumped out the vehicle and fled.
“One suspect was arrested at the scene.”
She said a second suspect was arrested as the investigation unfolded.
Both were detained on charges of house robbery, attempted murder and possession of a hijacked motor vehicle.
The suspects, aged 21 and 22, appeared in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Thursday.
They were remanded in custody until Monday for a formal bail application.
Acting Nelson Mandela Bay district commissioner Brigadier Ronald Koll welcomed the arrests, which he said sent a stern warning to the community about taking the law into their own hands.
“Acts of vigilantism is criminal and undermines the legal system.
“We appeal to the public to report matters to the police instead,” Koll said.
