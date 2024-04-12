Al Messilah sheep won’t suffer unduly due to virus — Agri EC
Agri Eastern Cape said it was confident sheep on the Al Messilah stock carrier vessel that fell ill with the orf virus while on their way to the Middle East from East London would not suffer unduly.
Agri EC chief executive Brent McNamara said this week the veterinarian on board the vessel had been supplied with medication to treat the virus...
