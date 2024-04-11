News

WATCH | Zuma's private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa back in court

By TimesLIVE - 11 April 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.

Zuma is appealing against the ruling last July that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa. 

He had sought to privately prosecute the president as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read