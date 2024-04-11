Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
Zuma is appealing against the ruling last July that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa.
He had sought to privately prosecute the president as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Zuma's private prosecution bid against Ramaphosa back in court
Courtesy of SABC
Former president Jacob Zuma's private prosecution bid against President Cyril Ramaphosa is back in the Johannesburg high court on Thursday.
Zuma is appealing against the ruling last July that set aside his private prosecution of Ramaphosa.
He had sought to privately prosecute the president as an “accessory after the fact” in relation to another private prosecution he was pursuing against prosecutor Billy Downer SC and journalist Karyn Maughan for an alleged breach of the National Prosecuting Authority Act.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
News
News
News
News
News