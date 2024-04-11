News

Police investigating rape of woman under Cotswold bridge

By Riaan Marais - 11 April 2024
A 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped under the Disa Road bridge in Cotswold on Wednesday
TRAUMATIC ATTACK: A 37-year-old woman was allegedly raped under the Disa Road bridge in Cotswold on Wednesday 
Image: 123RF/ANDRE POPOV

A Gqeberha woman was allegedly attacked and raped under a bridge on the N2 when she asked a stranger for directions on Wednesday morning

The alleged incident occurred in broad daylight.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 37-year-old victim had been walking from Gelvandale to Newton Park.

“It is alleged that at about 10am the victim asked an unidentified man for directions,” she said.

“The man agreed to walk with her and show her the way.

“However, as they approached the Disa Road bridge, over the N2 in Cotswold, the man allegedly raped her.”

Police have also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Warrant Officer Simphiwe Siyolo on 079-896-7335, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Sundowns midfielder Kholosa ‘Fox’ Biyana on women's football | Arena Sports Show
Botswana threatens to send 20,000 elephants to Germany

Most Read