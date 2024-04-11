A Gqeberha woman was allegedly attacked and raped under a bridge on the N2 when she asked a stranger for directions on Wednesday morning
The alleged incident occurred in broad daylight.
Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 37-year-old victim had been walking from Gelvandale to Newton Park.
“It is alleged that at about 10am the victim asked an unidentified man for directions,” she said.
“The man agreed to walk with her and show her the way.
“However, as they approached the Disa Road bridge, over the N2 in Cotswold, the man allegedly raped her.”
Police have also asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Warrant Officer Simphiwe Siyolo on 079-896-7335, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station.
HeraldLIVE
Police investigating rape of woman under Cotswold bridge
Image: 123RF/ANDRE POPOV
