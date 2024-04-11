Mayor pledges to assist healthcare workers under siege
After years of being targeted by criminals while serving Nelson Mandela Bay, about 100 emergency medical services (EMS) staff put their foot down on Wednesday and drove in convoy to City Hall to hand over a memorandum to mayor Gary van Niekerk.
Afterwards, they drove to the clinic in Kwazakhele — now declared a “red zone” — where two ambulance personnel were attacked earlier this week. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.