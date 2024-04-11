Cop brother would deter rape accused from skipping trial — defence
Suspect arrested over shocking attack on 71-year-old Gqeberha woman continues his bid for bail
Having a brother in the police may make — or break — an alleged rapist’s chances of being released on bail.
While his defence attorney believes having a sibling in law enforcement would ensure the 44-year-old accused’s presence at court for the duration of his trial, the magistrate said he could also try to use his brother’s position to influence the case, or even tamper with evidence...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.