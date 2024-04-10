Swimmer determined to succeed after overcoming near drowning as a baby
Free State competitor Elih Lawrence has sights set on Paralympics in 2028
Rising above the water and adversity, a disabled swimmer, after surviving a near-fatal drowning and coming out of life support four days later at the tender age of two, is chasing star power at the national champs.
Elih Lawrence, the only disabled Free State swimmer competing nationally for the last 10 years, oozed confidence this week despite facing stiff personal odds...
