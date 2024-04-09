IEC to seek reasoned judgment on Zuma's ability to contest election

The IEC says it will ask the electoral court to hand down reasons for the order it made regarding former president Jacob Zuma’s name on the ballot.

The court on Tuesday set aside the IEC’s decision to bar Zuma from running for parliament. It had said Zuma was ineligible to be an MP because of his conviction for contempt of court and a 15-month sentence in 2021.



The MK Party appealed the decision of the IEC and the matter was heard on Monday, with the court ruling on Tuesday.

In its response, the IEC said the orders were issued without a reasoned judgment.



“In order to understand the basis of the conclusions reached, it is important that reasons are provided. We will accordingly request the electoral court to hand down reasons for the orders made.



“Naturally the commission is taking legal advice and will chart a way forward based on such advice as well as reasoned judgments that it may receive, hopefully, in the not-too-distant future.”

TimesLIVE