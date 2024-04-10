Priceless 250-year-old building goes up in fames at Lombardini Game Farm
Historical Kouga lodge gutted in fire
The rain was not enough to prevent the destruction of a historic Kouga farmhouse when a fire spread through the 250-year-old structure’s thatch roof on Tuesday.
The owners of Lombardini Game Farm could do little but watch as Kouga fire and rescue teams battled for hours to bring the blaze under control — stunned at the sight of their priceless property, and most of its sentimental contents, being engulfed in flames...
