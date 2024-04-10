Anele Qaba’s CV out of sync with his fat salary — judge
Court sets aside appointment of MBDA CEO, saying he did not meet minimum competency requirements
Not only did Anele Qaba not meet the minimum competency requirements to be the chief executive of the Mandela Bay Development Agency (MBDA), but the board of directors gave him the maximum salary a senior manager could get.
This was the finding of the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday, with judge Jannie Eksteen setting aside Qaba’s appointment, finding it unlawful and based on an error of law...
