Reign of terror at Nelson Mandela Bay clinics
Armed robbery in Kwazakhele the latest in onslaught on metro’s health facilities
Criminals have taken over Nelson Mandela Bay clinics, with escalating reports of break-ins, robberies and staff being held at gunpoint.
The situation is so bad that unions have threatened to withdraw their labour from all healthcare facilities if security is not stepped up...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.