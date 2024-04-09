Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says the intensity of load-shedding is dropping. He briefed media on Tuesday to provide an update on implementation of the energy saving system.
Stage 1 and 2 load-shedding accounted for half the power cuts South Africans experienced so far this year. Ramokgopa has attributed the reduction in load-shedding to Eskom’s “ramped-up planned maintenance and good management”.
Listen here:
LISTEN | ‘The intensity of load-shedding is decreasing’ — Ramokgopa
Image: GCIS
Listen here:
