Linkside High judo pair not giving up, despite funding blow
Though funding shortages dashed the hopes of two Linkside High School pupils selected to compete in the Commonwealth Judo Championships in Malta last week, they are forging ahead, with their sights now set on the Africa Games in Cameroon in July.
It was also not the first time Robyn Fortuin and Kamokgelo Koloi were forced to deal with the disappointment of not competing internationally...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.