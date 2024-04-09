Gqeberha jewellery designer Jenni Gault has provided glitz and glam to the women at the Motherwell Community & Enviro Hub with a R40,000 donation of jewellery-making material, including Swarovski crystals.
The well-travelled, mountain-climbing businesswoman, proved she really does have a heart of gold when she handed over the materials, tools, beads and crystals for the women to elevate their craft.
“These inventive women at the centre are skilled in many forms of artistic beading, and there is no-one better to get their creative juices flowing than Jenni,” Rotary Club of Port Elizabeth South president Antoinette Esterhuyse said.
The club also supports the project.
Esterhuyse said that during the visit, Gault had taught the bead masters how to work with the donated items and gave them an encouraging talk.
“Jenni not only inspired the ladies, but she gave them an exciting creative beading project to be completed towards the end of May and we cannot wait to see the results.”
Jewellery designer shares wisdom and tools with Enviro Hub
