Kouga fire and rescue teams are still on the scene, working to extinguish a fire that has gutted a historic lodge at the Lombardini Game Farm in Jeffreys Bay.
The cause of the fire, which started at around 7am, is yet to be determined.
Fortunately, the adjacent structures, which operate as a wedding and conference venue, did not suffer any damage.
This is a developing story.
HeraldLIVE
Historic lodge at Jeffreys Bay game farm gutted
Image: WERNER HILLS
HeraldLIVE
