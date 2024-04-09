News

Historic lodge at Jeffreys Bay game farm gutted

By Riaan Marais - 09 April 2024
A lodge at the Lombardini Game Farm in Jeffreys Bay was gutted by a fire on Tuesday morning
LODGE GUTTED: A lodge at the Lombardini Game Farm in Jeffreys Bay was gutted by a fire on Tuesday morning
Image: WERNER HILLS

Kouga fire and rescue teams are still on the scene, working to extinguish a fire that has gutted a historic lodge at the Lombardini Game Farm in Jeffreys Bay.

The cause of the fire, which started at around 7am, is yet to be determined.

Fortunately, the adjacent structures, which operate as a wedding and conference venue, did not suffer any damage.

This is a developing story.

