EFF visits Lorraine informal settlement

EFF MP Mzwanele Manyi who visited a Lorraine informal settlement on Monday, attributed their challenging living conditions to their voting choices, saying they had opted for parties that did not prioritise their wellbeing.
His visit to Doreen’s Camp comes after residents had complained about a lack of electricity and crime which have been reported to the authorities.
EFF councillor Pepsi James said he was made aware of the situation in 2019.
“The land was initially privately owned while it was occupied by this community and in 2019 [the municipality] bought it and that’s when I started to engage the ward councillor about bringing services.”
However, human settlements political head Thembinkosi Mafana has disputed the land purchase.
“The land is not ours. We have tried to engage with the owner but he has tripled the price.”
Mafana said they installed taps and toilets while negotiating with the owner.
However, further services were not installed when the metro refused to pay the amount requested for the land.
“We are not surprised by the EFF’s visit to the area.
“They are trying to put pressure on the city to buy the land but we are onto them,” Mafana said.
James said through their intervention with ward councillor Gustav Rautenbach residents received communal taps and chemical toilets.
“The problem is that the chemical toilets are not being serviced,” James said.
“The worst part is that there are elderly and sickly people who use those fly and maggot-infested toilets because they have no choice.
“They are forced to go outside at night to get to the toilets.”
He said a criminal had been targeting them, robbing people at gunpoint for months.
Resident Ntombentsha Myekiso said their biggest issues were the small shacks they lived in.
“We hope the EFF can assist in getting the government’s attention so we can get proper houses.
“We were told by the ward councillor that we are not allowed to extend our shacks, which is unfair.
“I live with my brother in a one-room shack and there is no privacy, which troubles me.”
She said, in the interim, regular servicing of the toilets and permission to construct additional rooms would improve their situation while they waited for formal housing.
Resident Melikhaya Zilwana said he had lived in several informal settlements and had never been in one where there was no sport for young people.
“If young and unemployed people don’t use their time productively they get involved in all sorts of wrong things including crime and drugs.
“This is exactly why we have a resident who terrorises others with a gun because there’s nothing else to do.”
During a community meeting, Manyi discovered that some elderly residents were not able to access healthcare facilities due to old age, with no provisions for a mobile clinic to address this issue.
Manyi said had they voted for an EFF councillor, none of what they experienced would be happening.
“We are here on behalf of this community that voted for the other reactionary parties,” he said.
“You are in this mess because of the parties you voted for, and had you voted differently [for the EFF], your living conditions would have improved because we are not a party of empty promises but of firm commitments.”
However, Manyi said regardless of which party had the majority in council, all people deserved adequate service delivery, especially the poor.
Manyi said he would visit Nelson Mandela Bay metro municipal offices to talk to whoever was in charge of housing development to learn the facts about the informal settlements.
“We will go to the municipal offices to speak to all those responsible to find out the facts about this area.”
He said they would also visit the Walmer police station to raise concerns about criminal incidents.
Rautenbach said it was not true that he had told residents not to extend their shacks, but rather that no more people could move in.
“James is lying that we worked together to get the taps and toilets to the area because I consulted with community leaders.”
Rautenbach said the land was bought which was why there were plans in place to develop the area.
“I have been with these people since the year 2000 and where was the EFF then?
“Why are they only going there to campaign for elections if they are genuinely concerned about those residents.”
Rautenbach said he was working to establish a neighbourhood watch in the area to fight against crime.
EFF visits Lorraine informal settlement
Delegation urges residents to change voting choices to get better services
