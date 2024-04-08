News

Two-day arts festival proposed for the Garden Route

By Siphokazi Mnyobe - 08 April 2024

With plans to educate the youth about the arts, and to empower them to become entrepreneurs, Cape Town Arts Festival CEO Yusuf Ganief hopes to partner with Bitou Municipality.

If successful, this would see a two-day arts festival promoting cultural cohesion and education of indigenous culture through various activities come to fruition...

