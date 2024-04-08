Two-day arts festival proposed for the Garden Route
With plans to educate the youth about the arts, and to empower them to become entrepreneurs, Cape Town Arts Festival CEO Yusuf Ganief hopes to partner with Bitou Municipality.
If successful, this would see a two-day arts festival promoting cultural cohesion and education of indigenous culture through various activities come to fruition...
