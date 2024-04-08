Reformed prisoner weaves new path
Chance encounter with fellow convict changed bead-worker Trevor Soga’s life
A former convict is doing his bit to uplift the community of Walmer Township, one bead at a time.
After Trevor Soga’s release from the St Albans Correctional Centre after serving half of a 20-year sentence, later reduced to 15 years for aggravated robbery, he has turned over a new leaf...
